BRIEF-SAF Holland H1 sales rise 16 pct to EUR 558.7 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 6, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SAF Holland H1 sales rise 16 pct to EUR 558.7 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Reports jump in sales and earnings in the first half of 2015

* H1 sales rose 15.9 percent to 558.7 million euros ($610 million)

* H1 EBIT climbed 35.6 pct to 49.5 million euros(previous year: 36.5 million euros)

* H1 result for period increased to 30.4 million euros(previous year: 17.5 million euros)

* In Q2 of 2015, group sales increased 16.6 pct to 287.7 million euros(previous year: 246.7 million euros)

* Adjusted EBIT in Q2 of 2015 increased 38.7 pct to 26.9 million euros(previous year: 19.4 million euros)

* Net financial result in Q2 totaled -5.2 million euros(previous year: -2.7 million euros)

* Full-Year outlook raised slightly

* Outlook for group sales, adjusted EBIT and earnings per share raised slightly

* Full-Year 2015 group sales will reach at least upper end of our projected sales range of 980 million euros to 1,035 million euros (previous year: 959.7 million euros) or be slightly higher

* Now foresees adjusted EBIT for full year of 2015 to be somewhat higher than 90 million euros(previous expectation was approximately 90 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

