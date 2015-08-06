FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polis Immobilien H1 EBT increased by 136 pct to EUR 10.4 mln
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polis Immobilien H1 EBT increased by 136 pct to EUR 10.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polis Immobilien AG :

* H1 rental income climbs 3.5 percent to 9.5 million euros ($10.38 million)

* H1 net income surged by 136 percent to close to 8.8 million euros

* H1 EBT increased by 136 percent to 10.4 million euros

* H1 funds from operations were up by 4 percent on prior year period to 3.6 million euros

* Forecast for 2015 upgraded

* Now expects earnings before taxes to come in at between 15 million euros and 17 million euros versus 10.3 million euros year ago compared to original forecast of only 7 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
