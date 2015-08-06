FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CompuGroup affirms guidance after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CompuGroup affirms guidance after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - CompuGroup Medical AG

* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag second quarter results 2015

* Q2 EBITDA 30 million eur versus 23 million eur year ago

* Achieved revenue of eur 138 million, compared to eur 126 million in q2

* Consolidated EBITDA in Q2 amounted to eur 30 million compared to eur 23 million in 2014

* Operating margin was well above 21 percent compared to 18 percent in 2014

* Reaffirms full year 2015 guidance presented in 2014 annual report

* Including revenue from recent acquisitions, group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million

* Operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of eur 115 million to eur 125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.