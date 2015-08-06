BRIEF-Savills sees H1 profits boosted by U.S. acquisition, strong UK and Asian markets

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Savills Plc
* Interim dividend 4 pence per share
* H1 pretax profit 26.4 million stg
* Basic earnings per share down 17% to 11.7p* (h1 2014: 14.1p)
* H1 group profit before tax up 7% to £26.4m* (h1 2014: £24.7m)
* H1 group revenue up 27% (25% in constant currency) to £547.0m (h1 2014: £430.8m)
* Us revenues up substantially given significant contribution from savills studley combined with good underlying growth.
* Group underlying profit before tax up 28% (24% in constant currency) to £38.4m (h1 2014: £30.1m)
* Looking to second half, we currently see no significant change in overall outlook for our business.
* Pre-Election slowdown in uk residential market but have seen activity levels starting to improve. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)