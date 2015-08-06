FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobham maintains full-year organic revenue growth guidance
August 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cobham maintains full-year organic revenue growth guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc :

* H1 underlying revenue rose 26 percent to 1.05 billion stg

* H1 underlying pretax profit 135 million stg versus 118 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.05 pence per share

* Order intake up 32 pct and 5 pct at constant currency before M&A

* Continue to see good revenue growth from commercial aerospace products; short term headwinds in some commercial marine and land markets - CEO

* Trading for full year remains in line with expectations - CEO

* Sees full year organic revenue growth in line with previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

