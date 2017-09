Aug 6 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Signs agreement for acquisition of partial business from nextevolution AG

* Purchase price amounts to 2 million euros ($2.18 million) and is subject to adjustments due to structure of transaction

* Easy Software will also acquire 28 employees of this division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)