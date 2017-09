Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Invests further funds from capital increase: purchase agreement signed for ‘Westoria Giessen’ retail centre

* Signed a purchase agreement for an additional retail centre in Giessen worth approx. 32 million euros ($34.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)