FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus H1 revenue from continuing operations up at EUR 54.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
August 6, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus H1 revenue from continuing operations up at EUR 54.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Set to increase investment in Travel segment / updated forecast for 2015 in light of changes to group structure

* At 54.7 million euros ($60 million), consolidated revenue from continuing operations in H1 2015 was 3.4 pct higher compared with figure of 52.9 million euros for same period in 2014

* Group operating EBIT from continuing operations stood at 0.8 million euros in first half of 2015 compared with 6.8 million euros in same period of 2014

* EBT from continuing operations stood at 0.2 million euros in first half of 2015 compared with 4.4 million euros in same period of 2014

* Outlook 2015: aims to generate mid-to-high single digit revenue growth in group’s continuing operations with group operating EBITDA at least reaching break-even point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.