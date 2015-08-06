BRIEF-Tele Columbus to raise 240 mln eur from capital increase

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG
* Tele Columbus convenes extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to resolve on capital increase
* Tele Columbus says intended gross proceeds from capital increase shall be euro 240 million
* Nominal volume of capital increase will not exceed amount of current share capital
* It is intended, to grant pre-emptive rights to shareholders of Tele Columbus
* Capital increase serves to enable further acquisitions
* Says existing authorized capital will be primarily used to repay a bridge loan facility
