August 6, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus to raise 240 mln eur from capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG

* Tele Columbus convenes extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to resolve on capital increase

* Tele Columbus says intended gross proceeds from capital increase shall be euro 240 million

* Nominal volume of capital increase will not exceed amount of current share capital

* It is intended, to grant pre-emptive rights to shareholders of Tele Columbus

* Capital increase serves to enable further acquisitions

* Says existing authorized capital will be primarily used to repay a bridge loan facility

* Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

