BRIEF-Intershop signs major contract and upgrades forecast for FY 2015
#IT Services & Consulting
August 7, 2015 / 5:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intershop signs major contract and upgrades forecast for FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Signs major contract and upgrades forecast for 2015

* Contract in a low single digit million euro amount essentially comprises revenues from the sale of licences of the Intershop Commerce Suite, which are booked immediately

* Now expects FY 2015 sales revenues to be on a par with previous year, adjusted for disposal of online marketing activities, as well as moderately positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
