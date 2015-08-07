FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibet to buy iGame Group
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 7, 2015 / 5:39 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet to buy iGame Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Unibet group acquires the iGame group

* Unibet group plc says initial price of eur 59 million is payable fully in cash on completion

* Unibet group plc says in six month period to 30 june 2015, GWR of iGame was eur 13.7 million and EBITDA was eur 4.7 million

* For the second quarter of 2015, the number of quarterly active customers amounted to 75,000

* Unibet group plc says earn-out payments may be payable based on iGame’s results for period up to 30 June 2016

* The earn-out payment is calculated on a multiple of 6.2 times EBITDA up to a cap of EUR 20 million including an element for over-performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.