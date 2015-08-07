BRIEF-Unibet to buy iGame Group

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Unibet group acquires the iGame group

* Unibet group plc says initial price of eur 59 million is payable fully in cash on completion

* Unibet group plc says in six month period to 30 june 2015, GWR of iGame was eur 13.7 million and EBITDA was eur 4.7 million

* For the second quarter of 2015, the number of quarterly active customers amounted to 75,000

* Unibet group plc says earn-out payments may be payable based on iGame’s results for period up to 30 June 2016

* The earn-out payment is calculated on a multiple of 6.2 times EBITDA up to a cap of EUR 20 million including an element for over-performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: