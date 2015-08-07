FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic H1 turnover up 8.3 pct to EUR 59.9 mln
August 7, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic H1 turnover up 8.3 pct to EUR 59.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Boosts sales by 8.3 pct in H1 2015 - EBIT before special effects increases by 14.9 pct

* H1 EBIT before special effects amounts to 5.4 million euros ($6 million), corresponding to a margin of 9.0 pct (previous year 8.5 pct)

* H1 turnover growth of 8.3 pct to 59.9 million euros (2014: 55.3 million euros)

* Able to adjust our sales forecast for 2015 from 3-7 pct so far to 5-7 pct now, which comes up to a sales expectation of 115 million - 118 million euros for fiscal year 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT before special effects between 9.2 million and 10.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

