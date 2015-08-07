FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bwin.party says working with GVC on certain aspects of GVC proposal
#Casinos & Gaming
August 7, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bwin.party says working with GVC on certain aspects of GVC proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Statement re possible offer

* Board of bwin.party notes earlier announcement today made by GVC Holdings Plc

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made by GVC for bwin.party

* Confirms that bwin.party is working closely with GVC and its advisers with a view to progressing certain aspects of GVC proposal

* bwin.party’s directors’ unanimous recommendation of 888 Holdings plc’s offer is unchanged by this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BPTY.L GVC.L 888.L]

