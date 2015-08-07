FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Work Group says takever offers expected before August-end
August 7, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Work Group says takever offers expected before August-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Work Group Plc :

* Further regarding strategic review

* Formal sale process, managed by SI Partners LLP, is now underway

* Has now received report and has resolved that appropriate action is to seek a buyer for group’s businesse

* Indicative offers are expected to be received before end of August 2015

* While it is too early to provide any detail on this board is encouraged with level of interest being shown by potential purchasers

* Any disposal will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened at a future date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
