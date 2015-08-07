BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Announcement concerning capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares

* Capital increase will be effected by converting a partial amount of 6,938,503.00 euros ($7.54 million) of capital reserve reported in company’s annual balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2014, into share capital

* Capital increase will be performed by issuing 6,938,503 new registered no-par value shares (bonus shares) which will be distributed to shareholders in a ratio of 10:1