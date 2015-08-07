BRIEF-Init Innovation in Traffic Systems H1 net profit down at EUR 2.4 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG :

* Revenues continue to be above target - operating profit impacted by currency effects and below expectations

* H1 total revenues 47.1 million euros ($51.6 million)(prior year: 43.9 million euros)

* H1 net profit 2.4 million euros (H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)

* Holds on to its revenue forecast of 104 million euros to 110 million euros for 2015

* Still considers EBIT of its current planning of between 17 million euros and 19 million euros to be achievable in 2015

