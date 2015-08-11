FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions: agreement on conclusion of domination agreement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions: agreement on conclusion of domination agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Said on Monday conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and Mevis Medical Solutions AG

* VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH as controlling company and MeVis Medical Solutions AG as controlled company today entered into domination and profit and loss transfer agreement

* Agreement provides for a settlement payment in amount of 19.77 euros ($22)per share of MeVis Medical Solutions and a compensation payment in amount of 1.13 euros gross (0.95 euros net) per share of MeVis Medical Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.