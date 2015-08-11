FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-windeln.de takes over Spanish online shop 'bebitus'
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-windeln.de takes over Spanish online shop 'bebitus'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - windeln.de AG :

* Announced on Monday it took over Spanish online shop ‘bebitus’

* Through acquisition, windeln.de entered the Spanish, Portuguese and French market

* Cash purchase price to be paid to shareholders of bebitus at closing of the transaction amounts to about 5 million euros ($5.5 million)

* In addition, parties had agreed to make additional performance-based purchase price payments which are subject to bebitus reaching certain revenue targets each year until 2017

* Majority of performance-based purchase price will be paid by issuing new shares out of windeln.de’s authorized capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

