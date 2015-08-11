FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aareal affirms guidance after Q2 results
August 11, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aareal affirms guidance after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* news: aareal bank group remains successfully on track during the second quarter of 2015 (news with additional features)

* Consolidated operating profit of eur 233 million

* Adjusted figure rises to eur 79 million (Q2 2014: eur 65 million)

* Net interest income rises to eur 191 million (Q2 2014: eur 169 million)

* Full-Year outlook for 2015 affirmed

* Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 400 million and eur 430 million (including negative goodwill)

* Consolidated net income attributable to ordinary shareholders - adjusted for negative goodwill - amounted to eur 46 million in Q2

* Continues to forecast allowance for credit losses in a range of eur 100 million to eur 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

