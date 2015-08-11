BRIEF-Tom Tailor H1 sales up 3.8 pct to EUR 441.5 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :
* H1 sales rose 3.8 percent to 441.5 million euros ($485 million)
* H1 gross profit increased by 3.2 million euros to 252.5 million euros ($277 million) (previous year: 249.3 million euros)
* As of June 30, 2015, net debt amounted to 231.9 million euros. This represented a year-on-year decrease of 4.0 million euros (30 June 2014: 235.9 million euros)
* Guidance for fiscal year 2015 confirmed
