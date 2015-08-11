FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tom Tailor H1 sales up 3.8 pct to EUR 441.5 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor H1 sales up 3.8 pct to EUR 441.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* H1 sales rose 3.8 percent to 441.5 million euros ($485 million)

* H1 gross profit increased by 3.2 million euros to 252.5 million euros ($277 million) (previous year: 249.3 million euros)

* As of June 30, 2015, net debt amounted to 231.9 million euros. This represented a year-on-year decrease of 4.0 million euros (30 June 2014: 235.9 million euros)

* Guidance for fiscal year 2015 confirmed

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
