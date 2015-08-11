FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Johnston Press H1 underlying revenue 128.9 mln stg vs 135.1 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 11, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press H1 underlying revenue 128.9 mln stg vs 135.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* H1 revenue 128.9 million stg

* Results for 26 week period ended 4 July 2015

* Underlying profit before tax increased by 9.5 million stg to 17.8 million stg

* Net debt reduced by 10.9 million stg from year end to 183.3 million stg

* Traded well in Q1 and while Q2 was impacted by a slowdown in general trading, July has shown some improvement

* Digital audience grew by over 20 pct to an average monthly audience of 19.9 million in H1 2015 (2014: 16.7 million)

* Digital revenues: up 17.5 pct for period, from 14.1 million stg to 16.5 million stg now representing 20.5 pct of advertising revenues (H1 2014: 16.6 pct)

* Total underlying revenues of 128.9 million stg (H1 2014: 135.1 million stg) reflect a decline of 4.6 pct for period (H1 2014: (4.3) pct)

* Cost savings of 7.6 million stg (gross) offset revenue declines, and funded digital investment of 2.6 million stg in period

* Total underlying advertising revenue has declined 5.1 pct in first half of this year (H1 2014: 4.6 pct)

* Print advertising revenue declined 9.5 pct in period to 64.1 million stg (H1 2014: (8.7) pct)

* Business enters second half from a lower base than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.