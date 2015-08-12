BRIEF-Evotec AG sees 2015 group revenues excluding items to grow more than 35 pct

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Evotec AG reports results of first half of 2015

* Says EVT execute revenues up 49% compared to prior-year period

* Says revenues grew by 37% to eur 55.0 m (2014: eur 40.1 m)

* Says increased research and development investments by 48% to eur 10.4 m

* Says strong Ebitda before contingent considerations of eur 9.8 m

* Says strongest liquidity position in company history at eur 140.9 m

* Says one-time positive effect on operating result due to income from bargain purchase

* Says revenue guidance 2015 raised

* Says all elements of financial guidance as of 12 may 2015 confirmed

* Says total group revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences are expected to increase more than 35%

* Says evotec expects research and development (research and development) expenses to grow to eur 15 m - eur 20 m in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: