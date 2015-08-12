BRIEF-Lookers says H1 pretax profit up 6 pct to 39.9 mln stg

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lookers Plc

* Interim dividend 1.07 penceper share

* H1 revenue increased to £1.75 billion (2014: £1.6 billion) - up 9%

* H1 adjusted profit before tax increased to £43.1million (2014: £40.2 million) - up 7%

* H1 profit before tax increased to £39.9 million (2014: £37.7 million) - up 6%

* Increase in interim dividend of 10% to 1.07p per share (2014: 0.97p)

* Group should make further progress during rest of this year with a result which should be slightly ahead of current market expectations