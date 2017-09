Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kardex AG :

* H1 revenue of 165.1 million euros ($183.95 million) was 12.2 pct higher than in the same period in previous year

* H1 operating result rose by 26.4 pct to 15.3 million euros

* H1 profit of 12.3 million euros was generated, up 30 pct on previous year

* Cautiously optimistic outlook