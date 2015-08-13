BRIEF-Lotto24 AG H1 net loss shrinks to 7.0 mln euros

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Very successful first six months 2015 and a record second quarter

* Billings of 62.6 million euros ($69.7 million) for first six months of 2015 were more than 70 percent above prior-year figure of 36.7 million euros

* H1 revenues rose by 81 percent from 3.4 million euros in previous year to 6.1 million euros

* Net loss improved in first half of 2015 to 7.0 million euros (prior year: loss of 7.5 million euros)

($1 = 0.8979 euros)