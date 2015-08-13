FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lotto24 AG H1 net loss shrinks to 7.0 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 AG H1 net loss shrinks to 7.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Very successful first six months 2015 and a record second quarter

* Billings of 62.6 million euros ($69.7 million) for first six months of 2015 were more than 70 percent above prior-year figure of 36.7 million euros

* H1 revenues rose by 81 percent from 3.4 million euros in previous year to 6.1 million euros

* Net loss improved in first half of 2015 to 7.0 million euros (prior year: loss of 7.5 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.