FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen raises full year FFO I forecast
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen raises full year FFO I forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* news: deutsche wohnen ag: interim result as at 30 june 2015 - growth in value continues

* Ffo i up by 25% to eur 142.7 million, ffo ii improved by 35% to eur 188.9 million

* Ffo i forecast increased up to eur 285 million to eur 290 million

* Successful debut placement of a corporate bond completes refinancing of eur 1.5 billion

* Market dynamics lead to revaluation gains of around eur 700 million

* H1 consolidated group profit of eur 542.8 million (previous year: eur 94.6 million)

* Value of portfolio thus increased overall by more than eur 700 million to around eur 10.3 billion

* Reuters poll average for deutsche wohnen q2 gross rental income was 156 million eur, ffo 67.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.