BRIEF-Mologen confirms FY 2015 forecast
#Healthcare
August 13, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mologen confirms FY 2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* First half of 2015 defined by study progress and capital increase

* Forecast for 2015 financial year confirmed

* Mariola Soehngen appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

* In first half of 2015, research and development expenditure amounted to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) and was therefore below previous year’s figure of 5.9 million euros

* H1 EBIT loss also improved to 6.9 million euros from EBIT loss of 7.9 million euros year ago

* Joerg Petrass, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided not to extend his contract and will also be leaving company on expiration of his contract

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
