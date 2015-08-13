BRIEF-ZEAL Network says H1 EBIT triples to EUR 18.5 mln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - ZEAL Network SE :

* Triples EBIT in the in the first half of 2015

* H1 net profit 12.7 million euros ($14.1 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share

* Guidance for full year confirmed

* H1 significant EBIT increase from 6.0 million euros to 18.5 million euros

* Helmut Becker to assume CEO role on Sept. 1 - Susan Standiford appointed as CTO

* H1 consolidated revenue declined from 68.2 million euros to 25.7 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)