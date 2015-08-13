FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GFT Technologies raises full year revenue and EBITDA forecast
#IT Services & Consulting
August 13, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gft Technologies Ag

* GFT Group posts strong revenue and earnings growth in h1 2015

* Full-Year guidance upgraded

* Consolidated revenue up 57 percent to eur 178.76 million

* Earnings (EBITDA) improved by 58 percent to eur 19.80 million

* Full-Year guidance for revenue was increased to eur 362 million and for ebitda to eur 43 million

* Following acquisition of Spanish it service provider Adesis Netlife S.L. additional revenue of around eur 7 mln in 2015

* Adesis will not yet make a significant contribution to earnings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
