BRIEF-Multiclient Geophysical operational update on Mexico Multi-Client 2D seismic survey
August 13, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Multiclient Geophysical operational update on Mexico Multi-Client 2D seismic survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Multiclient Geophysical ASA :

* Says commenced operations on the 31,600 km Maximus 2D Multi-Client survey in Mexico on July 25,2015

* More than 2,000 km have been acquired and processing of first data has started with DownUnder GeoSolution (DUG) in Houston

* Fast-track products will soon be available from the survey and final products will be processed in both time and depth

* Informs that Geoex International will finance part of the project in offshore Mexico Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
