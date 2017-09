BRIEF-MLP AG H1 net profit 6.6 mln euros

Aug 13 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* H1 group net profit amounted to 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* H1 total revenue increases by 9 percent to 246.5 million euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rise from 4.5 million euros to 8.1 million euros

* Outlook reiterated: slight rise in EBIT expected

* Q2 total revenue climbs 7 percent above previous year to 115.7 million euros

* In Q2, assets managed within MLP Group rose to 29.2 billion euros (31st march, 2015: 29.0 billion euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)