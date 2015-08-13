BRIEF-Viscom H1 revenue up 14.2 pct at 30.1 mln euros

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Continues on growth path in first half of 2015 thanks to strong order intake

* H1 revenue: 30.1 million euros ($33.48 million) (previous year: 26.3 million euros, +14.2 pct)

* H1 EBIT: 3,054 thousand euros (previous year: 2,419 thousand euros, +26.3 pct)

* H1 order intake: 31,815 thousand euros (previous year: 30,032 thousand euros, +5.9 pct)

* H1 net profit for period declined from 1,702 thousand euros in previous year’s period to 1,613 thousand euros

* Affirms its guidance for financial year 2015 with revenue of between 62 million euros and 67 million euros and an EBIT-margin of 13 pct to 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)