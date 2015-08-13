FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constantin Medien H1 group sales down at EUR 195.7 mln
#Broadcasting
August 13, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien H1 group sales down at EUR 195.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Increases its earnings forecast for the financial year 2015

* Group sales in first half-year reached 195.7 million euros ($217.89 million)(H1 2014: 246.5 million euros)

* H1 earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to -0.3 million euros in first six months 2015, after -6.4 million euros in same period in 2014

* Outlook 2015: is still assuming group sales to range between 450 million euros and 490 million euros

* Outlook 2015: is now expecting earnings attributable to shareholders from 2 million euros to 4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
