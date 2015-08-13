FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nomad Foods to acquire continental European Findus Group businesses
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nomad Foods to acquire continental European Findus Group businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Limited

* Binding offer to acquire

* Nomad foods limited enters into binding offer to acquire continental european findus group businesses for £500 million

* £400 million cash portion of purchase price is expected to be funded through a combination of nomad’s cash in hand and debt

* Additionally, seller will be issued approximately 8.4 million ordinary shares in capital of nomad at closing

* Remaining part of findus group, including young’s seafood limited in uk, will remain under ownership of seller

* Ubs investment bank and credit suisse acted as financial advisors and greenberg traurig acted as legal advisor to nomad

* Expects seller to exercise option - following completion of works council consultations - in q4 of 2015

* Will acquire findus group’s continental european businesses in sweden, norway, finland, denmark, france, spain and belgium

* Entered into an option agreement with liongem sweden 1 ab to acquire findus sverige ab and its subsidiaries

* If not exercised within five months, option will lapse and liongem will be obliged to pay a break fee of £15 million

* If after exercise of option co is unable to raise sufficient financing, liongem will be entitled to reverse break fee of about £34.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
