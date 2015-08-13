FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe Q1 net loss widens to 1.7 mln euros
August 13, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe Q1 net loss widens to 1.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* 2015/2016 quarterly result: digital share in overall turnover rises to 32.4 percent

* Overall prospects for 2015/2016: large numbers of top titles ensure unchanged positive outlook

* Q1 group turnover grows moderately to 20.7 million euros ($23.05 million)(Q1 2014/2015: 20.6 million euros) in accordance with expectations

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA is significantly above expectations at -0.5 million euros (Q1 2014/2015: 1.1 million euros) despite high investment in digital growth

* Net loss for period was 1.7 million euros in Q1 of 2015/2016 (Q1 2014/2015: net loss of 0.1 million euros)

* Anticipates a slight increase in group revenue all in all for financial year 2015/2016 in comparison to previous year

* FY EBITDA is likely to be at lower levels in current financial year compared to previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

