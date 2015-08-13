FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-adesso H1 EBITDA at 4.2 mln euros, up 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 13, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-adesso H1 EBITDA at 4.2 mln euros, up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Significant increases in sales and operating results in the second quarter of 2015 / guidance for full year 2015 raised

* Sales revenues of 87.0 million euros ($96.69 million)(+17 pct) for first half of year

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 4.2 million euros, up 26 pct on previous year’s figure of 3.3 million euros

* FY 2015 sales are expected between 192 million euros and 198 million euros (previously: 166 million euros to 171 million euros) and EBITDA between 11.0 million euros and 12.0 million euros (previously: 9.8 million euros to 10.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.