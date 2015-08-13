BRIEF-adesso H1 EBITDA at 4.2 mln euros, up 26 pct

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Significant increases in sales and operating results in the second quarter of 2015 / guidance for full year 2015 raised

* Sales revenues of 87.0 million euros ($96.69 million)(+17 pct) for first half of year

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 4.2 million euros, up 26 pct on previous year’s figure of 3.3 million euros

* FY 2015 sales are expected between 192 million euros and 198 million euros (previously: 166 million euros to 171 million euros) and EBITDA between 11.0 million euros and 12.0 million euros (previously: 9.8 million euros to 10.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)