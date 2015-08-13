FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop says to pay dividend of at least 1.35 eur
August 13, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop says to pay dividend of at least 1.35 eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG

* First-Half results in line with forecast

* Says H1 revenue: EUR100.6 million, EBIT: EUR88.2 million

* Says H1 EBT before measurement: EUR63.6 million (+5.0%)

* Earnings per share: EUR0.92 (+7.0%)

* Says net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.8 million (+1.3%) in first half of 2015

* Says H1 revenues of EUR100.6 million (+0.9% year on year)

* Says due to an exceptional charge, H1 EBIT remained virtually unchanged at EUR88.2 million

* Says H1 earnings before taxes and measurement (EBT before measurement) increased from EUR60.6 million to EUR63.6 million

* Says H1 consolidated profit improved by 7.2% to EUR49.7 million (2014: EUR46.3 million), taking earnings per share from EUR0.86 to EUR0.92

* Says funds from operations improved by 4.6% from EUR1.09 to EUR1.14 per share.

* Says is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2015 and aims to pay a dividend of at least EUR1.35 per share for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

