BRIEF-Ovb Holding H1 operating income up by 28.2 pct to 6.1 mln euros
August 14, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - OVB Holding Ag :

* Posts good results for first half of year - concerns over the future of private pensions in Europe

* H1 total sales up by 6.9 percent to 110.9 million euros ($123.55 million)

* H1 operating income up by 28.2 percent to 6.1 million euros

* OVB Group’s operating income totalled 6.1 million euros in H1 2015 after 4.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook 2015: anticipates a slight rise in sales for year as a whole in comparison to 2014 and expects operating income to remain stable or increase slightly as against significantly improved result for 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

