BRIEF-Publity AG H1 EBIT at 4 mln euros, up by 129 pct
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Publity AG H1 EBIT at 4 mln euros, up by 129 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* Plans for jump in earnings in the first half of 2015 of about 17 million euros ($18.96 million) EBIT for the full year

* Net income for first half of 2015 at 3 million euros, up by 136 percent

* H1 EBIT at 4 million euros, up by 129 percent

* Full-year forecast for assets under management increased to 1.4 billion euros

* Assets under management up in first half-year to 880 million euros, up by 76 percent

* From successful first half of 2015, publity derives a positive forecast for entire year

* Turnover was up in first half of 2015 according to unaudited figures from HGB (German commercial code) accounting, rising to 5.7 million euros compared to almost 4.8 million euros in same period last year

* Outlook 2015: a forecast of around 17 million euros for year’s EBIT will first be published Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

