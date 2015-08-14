FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sportech confirms recommended offer from Contagious Gaming
August 14, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sportech confirms recommended offer from Contagious Gaming

Reuters Staff

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc

* Statement re. Press speculation

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has received a proposal from Contagious Gaming Inc.

* Any recommended offer from Contagious Gaming, if made, would be at a premium to sSportech’s current share price of 62.63p as at 13 August 2015

* Any recommended offer would comprise a majority in cash and balance in new Contagious Gaming shares

* Sportech shareholders would also receive approximately half of net proceeds in event of a successful vat repayment claim* on “Spot Ball” game

* Sportech shareholders are advised by board to take no action

* No certainty that any formal offer for company will be forthcoming, nor as to terms of any such formal offer

* This announcement has not been made with agreement or approval of contagious gaming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

