Aug 17 (Reuters) - Yoc AG :

* Said on Friday by means of an out-of-court settlement, YOC had generated an extraordinary profit of 0.75 million euros ($832,275.00)

* Subject-matter of settlement was a dispute concerning the proper provision of financial services