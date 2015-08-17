FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bovis Homes first-half pretax profit rises 9 pct
#Financials
August 17, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bovis Homes first-half pretax profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* H1 revenue rose 9 percent to 350.7 million stg

* H1 pretax profit up 9 pct at 53.8 million stg

* Interim dividend 13.7 pence per share

* Operating profit up 6 pct to £54.3m

* Record number of legal completions at 1,525 homes (h1 2014: 1,487 homes)

* Average sales price on private legal completions, excluding prs homes, of £264,200, 10 pct higher than H1 2014 (£239,500)

* Capital turn in 2015 expected to be in excess of 1.0 times

* Intention to pay a dividend of 40 pence per share in 2015 (2014: 35 pence)

* For 2015, on track to deliver our expected volume of new homes and remain confident in our outlook for year as a whole -CEO

* Changes announced by government to control future movements in social affordable rental values are being reviewed to assess potential effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

