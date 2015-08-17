FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kesko sales increased by 2.6 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj :

* Says in comparable terms, excluding Anttila, its sales in July increased by 2.6% in local currencies.

* Says its sales in July totalled 778 million euros.

* Says in grocery trade, sales in July were 402.7 million euros, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous year in local currencies.

* Says in the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales in July were 310.6 million euros, and comparable sales excluding Anttila increased by 8.7% in local currencies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)

