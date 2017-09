Aug 17 (Reuters) - Trustbuddy AB :

* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 61 million Swedish crowns ($7.20 million) before issuing costs

* Proposes that extraordinary general meeting votes to approve directed issue of up to 200 million shares

