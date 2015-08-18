FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 net income up at 32.0 mln euros
August 18, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 net income up at 32.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Reports growing revenues and earnings

* Posted sales revenues of 675.6 million euros ($747.08 million) as of half-year stage (H1 2014: 600.3 million euros)

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 62.7 million euros (H1 2014: 58.5 million euros)

* At 32.0 million euros, H1 net income for period exceeded previous year’s 28.1 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales revenues for current financial year to increase to 1.3 billion euros, with earnings before interest and taxes projected to come in between 125 million euros and 130 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

