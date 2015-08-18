FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-John Menzies H1 revenue rises 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
August 18, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Menzies H1 revenue rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc :

* Group turnover was up 2 pct at £1,013.7 mln (H1 2014: £992.6 mln) with underlying operating profit 3.8 mln stg lower as expected at 20.2 mln stg (H1 2014: 24.0 mln stg)

* H1 revenue rose 2 percent to 1.01 billion stg

* Interim dividend 5 pence per share

* Operating profit in our ground handling operations was affected by a number of factors in period which included key contract losses at end of last year

* Underlying earnings per share were 18.8p (H1 2014: 24.7p), directly impacted by reduction in profits and increased tax rate

* Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.7 times and interest cover was 10.0 times at 30 june 2015

* Anticipate opportunities from increasing levels of aviation services outsourcing in North America

* Will pursue opportunities that also exist to drive additional revenue streams from complementary services

* Now have a dedicated M&A resource and will continue to seek both organic and acquisition opportunities as we look to build in our growth markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.