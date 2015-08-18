BRIEF-John Menzies H1 revenue rises 2 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc :

* Group turnover was up 2 pct at £1,013.7 mln (H1 2014: £992.6 mln) with underlying operating profit 3.8 mln stg lower as expected at 20.2 mln stg (H1 2014: 24.0 mln stg)

* H1 revenue rose 2 percent to 1.01 billion stg

* Interim dividend 5 pence per share

* Operating profit in our ground handling operations was affected by a number of factors in period which included key contract losses at end of last year

* Underlying earnings per share were 18.8p (H1 2014: 24.7p), directly impacted by reduction in profits and increased tax rate

* Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.7 times and interest cover was 10.0 times at 30 june 2015

* Anticipate opportunities from increasing levels of aviation services outsourcing in North America

* Will pursue opportunities that also exist to drive additional revenue streams from complementary services

* Now have a dedicated M&A resource and will continue to seek both organic and acquisition opportunities as we look to build in our growth markets