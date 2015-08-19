BRIEF-Sixt Leasing H1 post-tax earnings rise 42.1 pct to EUR 10.0 mln

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing AG :

* Records leap in earnings in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes rise 43 pct to 13.7 million euros ($15.14 million)

* Outlook for full fiscal year 2015 confirmed

* H1 operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) improved 2.8 pct to 215.9 million euros (H1 2014: 210.0 million euros)

* H1 EBT of 13.7 million euros, which is an increase of 43.0 pct on same period last year (9.6 million euros)

* First half of 2015 closed with a 42.1 pct rise in post-tax earnings to 10.0 million euros (H1 2014: 7.1 million euros)

* Revenue in Q2 2015 climbed 17.4 pct to 163.8 million euros (Q2 2014: 139.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)