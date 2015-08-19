FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sixt Leasing H1 post-tax earnings rise 42.1 pct to EUR 10.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sixt Leasing H1 post-tax earnings rise 42.1 pct to EUR 10.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing AG :

* Records leap in earnings in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes rise 43 pct to 13.7 million euros ($15.14 million)

* Outlook for full fiscal year 2015 confirmed

* H1 operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) improved 2.8 pct to 215.9 million euros (H1 2014: 210.0 million euros)

* H1 EBT of 13.7 million euros, which is an increase of 43.0 pct on same period last year (9.6 million euros)

* First half of 2015 closed with a 42.1 pct rise in post-tax earnings to 10.0 million euros (H1 2014: 7.1 million euros)

* Revenue in Q2 2015 climbed 17.4 pct to 163.8 million euros (Q2 2014: 139.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.