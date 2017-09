Aug 19 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Wins global large order for lightweight cross-members

* Lifetime volume of more than 100 million euros ($110.55 million)

* Contract from a premium car manufacturer in Southern Germany for development and production of cockpit cross-members