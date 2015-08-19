BRIEF-Hikma pharmaceuticals first-half operating profit falls

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Interim dividend $0.11 per share
* Group revenue of $709 million, in line with H1 2014 in constant currency
* Full year group revenue guidance maintained at around 6 pct growth in constant currency, or 2 pct on a reported basis
* Group adjusted operating profit of $204 million, compared with $244 million in H1 2014
* Branded revenue of $282 million, up 16 pct in constant currency, or 9 pct on a reported basis
* Branded adjusted operating profit of $58 million, up 24 pct in constant currency, or 7 pct on a reported basis
* Global injectables revenue of $344 million, in line with H1 2014
* Injectables adjusted operating margin remains extremely strong at 42.4 pct, compared with 41.0 pct in H1 2014
* Generics revenue of $79 million, down 38 pct, reflects expected decline in specific market opportunities
* Generics adjusted operating profit of $33 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.8 pct
* Expect full year generics revenue to be in range of $175 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)