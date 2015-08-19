FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hikma pharmaceuticals first-half operating profit falls
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 19, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma pharmaceuticals first-half operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Interim dividend $0.11 per share

* Group revenue of $709 million, in line with H1 2014 in constant currency

* Full year group revenue guidance maintained at around 6 pct growth in constant currency, or 2 pct on a reported basis

* Group adjusted operating profit of $204 million, compared with $244 million in H1 2014

* Branded revenue of $282 million, up 16 pct in constant currency, or 9 pct on a reported basis

* Branded adjusted operating profit of $58 million, up 24 pct in constant currency, or 7 pct on a reported basis

* Global injectables revenue of $344 million, in line with H1 2014

* Injectables adjusted operating margin remains extremely strong at 42.4 pct, compared with 41.0 pct in H1 2014

* Generics revenue of $79 million, down 38 pct, reflects expected decline in specific market opportunities

* Generics adjusted operating profit of $33 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.8 pct

* Expect full year generics revenue to be in range of $175 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.