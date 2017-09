Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Reports above-market revenue growth of 9.1 pct and substantial improvement in profitability during first half 2015

* H1 revenue growth of 9.1 pct to $52.5 million

* H1 net profit of $1.9 million versus net loss of $4.7 million in H1 2014

* Full-year guidance reiterated